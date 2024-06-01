UGC Urges HEIs: Offer Basic Life Support Training To Save Lives

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) stated in an official notice that Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are requested to offer Basic Life Support (BLS) training in consultation with the medical community for the benefit of students, faculty, and staff.

According to the UGC, thousands of deaths in India are caused by sudden cardiac arrest cases, which have become a major cause of death.

As per the UGC circular, “A study reveals an annual death rate of one crore in the country, with one million attributed to sudden cardiac arrest alone. The critical 3 to 10 minutes during cardiac arrest, as emphasized by cardiologists, could save 3.5 lakh lives if bystanders performed chest compressions within this time frame. Unfortunately, a mere 0.1 percent of people are aware of Basic Life support (BLS) techniques.”

A cardiac arrest is a condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly. When the heart stops suddenly, causing an instant loss of consciousness and the cessation of normal breathing, this is known as a cardiac arrest.

The UGC stated that educating those working in the education sector in basic life support (BLS) techniques can contribute to a decrease in the national death toll from sudden cardiac arrests.