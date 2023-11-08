UGC Unveils Guidelines For Establishing Foreign Educational Campuses In India

UGC announced regulations for opening foreign educational campuses in India | University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued the regulations to facilitate the entry of Foreign Higher Educational Institution (FHEIs) into India, in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, and to provide an international dimension to higher education in the country.

In their Indian campuses, Foreign Higher Education Institutions can offer study programmes leading to the award of certificates, diplomas, degrees, research and other programmes at the undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels, the UGC said in a release.

The regulations are called, “University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in Indian) Regulations, 2023.”

These regulations aim to ensure that the education imparted in the campus is at par with that of the main campus in the country of origin and that its operations comply with the applicable laws and Regulations, the UGC said.

As per the release, the FHEIs intending to establish campuses in India should have secured a position within the top 500 in the overall category of global rankings, as decided by the UGC from time to time, or should have secured a position within the top 500 in the subject-wise category of global rankings/ should possess outstanding expertise in a particular area, as decided by the Commission from time to time.

The release further stated that the qualifications awarded to the students in the Indian campuses shall be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the FHEI in the main campus located in the country of origin.

“The qualifications awarded under these Regulations shall be equivalent to any corresponding degree awarded by Indian higher educational institutions. There shall be no further requirement of seeking equivalence from any authority. The degree shall have all benefits, rights, and privileges as obtained in the case of a degree awarded by Indian Higher Educational Institutions ordinarily,” the UGC release read.

Two or more than two Foreign Higher Educational Institutions can collaborate to set up campuses in India, provided each Foreign Higher Educational Institution meets the eligibility criteria individually.

The campuses of FHEIs in India shall have the autonomy to recruit faculty and staff as per their recruitment norms. However, the FHEIs shall ensure that the qualifications of the faculty appointed shall be at par with the main campus in the country of origin, it added.

Also, the institutes shall have a mechanism to address students’ grievances in their Indian campus. However, the students may appeal to the Commission if the institutes do not redress their grievances.

No programmes can be offered online and/or in Open and Distance Learning modes under these Regulations. However, lectures in online mode not exceeding 10 per cent of the programme requirements are allowed, the release mentioned.

As per the UGC regulations, the FHEIs are required to seek prior approval from the Commission before starting any new programme on their campus in India. The qualification(s) offered in the campus of the FHEI in India under these regulations shall be awarded under the name and seal of the FHEI in the country of origin, it added.

Also, the UGC has separately mentioned the requirements in case of a joint venture between FHEI and Indian Universities or any Indian company. Further details regarding the UGC regulations are available on the Commission’s official website.