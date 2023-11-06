New Rules Soon For Foreign Univs In India; Fee Cuts For Top Students: UGC

IANS

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will be soon introducing regulations 2023 for the foreign universities to set-up its campuses in India, benefitting top students who cannot afford studies abroad due to financial constraints.

Foreign universities setting up their campuses in India will provide huge cut in tuition fees and merit-based scholarships to students who are financially weak.

According to UGC, prestigious universities of the US, Australia, France, England -- Oxford University, Melbourne university, Queensland university, Texas university, St Petersburg university and Instituto Marangoni -- have evinced interest in setting up campuses in the country.

The foreign universities have suggested for setting up cluster colleges.

UGC said that it has received over 200 suggestions from Indian and foreign stakeholders.

Educationist C S Kandpal said that setting up of the foreign universities campuses in the country will improve quality of higher education and promote healthy competition. More work will be done on research and innovation and provide more employment opportunities.

The UGC said it has prepared a proposal for foreign universities setting up its campuses along with Indian universities in the country and offering degrees.

Every year around seven to eight lakh students go abroad for studies. If foreign universities set up campuses in India, then Indian students will have an opportunity to get world-class education in homeland at lower price.

The UGC is of the view that foreign universities campuses in India will boost research and degree programmes.

Many Indian professors and researchers are still doing joint research with foreign universities. At present, number of such researchers is limited but it is bound to increase with the opening of foreign varsities here.

According to UGC officials, foreign universities setting up campuses in India will not get any grants from the state or Central governments.

The state and Central governments will also not have direct interference in foreign universities admission process or fees.

The foreign universities will have to keep transparency in the admission and fee structure.

Experts said that despite all this the fees will be less as compared to abroad.

