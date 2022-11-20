UGC reveals structure of 4-year UG programmes, to be implemented from 2023-24

University Grants Commission (UGC) |

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalised the framework for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) that will be implemented in all higher education institutions from the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

According to the UGC, next week, these rules for four-year undergraduate courses will be shared with all universities across the country.

Besides all 45 central universities, the FYUGP will also be implemented in most of the state and private universities from the next academic session. Apart from this, many deemed universities are also going to give consent to implement the programme.

From 2023-24, where all new students will have the option to opt the four-year undergraduate courses, the FYUGP would likely to get the UGC's approval for old students as well. This means that the students who have taken admission in normal three-year undergraduate courses this year may also get an opportunity to join the four-year degree programme from the next session.

According to the UGC, a four-year undergraduate course will be provided for all students, but students will not be forced to opt it. If a student wishes, he can continue with the three-year undergraduate course.

According to UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, the complete scheme of four-year undergraduate courses will be made public soon.

The UGC chairman has said that students already enrolled in universities will also get an opportunity to be a part of four-year undergraduate courses. "Such students who are in first or second year, if they wish, they can also be provided with the option of four-year undergraduate courses. However, it will start only from the new session starting next year i.e. 2023-24."

The UGC will also give freedom to various universities to make some rules and regulations. "Necessary rules can be fixed in this regard in the academic council and executive council of universities. If the university wishes, students studying in the final year can also be given the opportunity to be a part of 4-year undergraduate courses," he added.

Explaining the reasons for these important changes, the UGC chairman said that if only new students would be given the chance to enroll under FYUGP, then its results will be known after four years. On the other hand, if old students get a chance to join it, results would be visible earlier.

After four-year undergraduate courses, it will be mandatory for students pursuing two-year post-graduation and M.Phil to score 55 per cent marks for admission to PhD. However, the M.Phil programme will not be continued for much longer. Also many big universities will not offer M.Phil course in the coming years. This is being done due to the changes made under the new education policy.

While the UGC is fully prepared for the FYUGP, many teachers and teacher organisations have registered their objections on this. They argue that it will put additional financial burden of one year on students.