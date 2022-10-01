UGC pushes 'Professor of Practice' to produce industry-ready graduates

Rajnish Jain, Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), wrote a letter on Friday to the vice-chancellors, directors, and principals of all higher educational institutes, outlining guidelines for engaging Professors of Practice in Universities and Colleges.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain stated that in the context of holistic and multidisciplinary education, as recommended in the NEP 2020, it is critical for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to address capacity constraints, particularly in terms of including vocational education with the general one.

"Realizing that the Higher Education Institutions need people with skills and expertise acquired in non-academic careers, teaching and research, the UGC has taken a new initiative of engaging Professor of Practice in HEIs," said Jain in the letter.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain went on to say that vice-chancellors of universities and college principals are being asked to take the necessary steps to engage professors of practise per the requirement and guidelines provided by UGC.

Graduates with specific skill sets are in high demand in today's industry. However, the higher education system produces graduates who lack the necessary skills. As a result, many industries now hire graduates and train them before hiring them.

Involving industry experts in teaching will benefit both the industry and higher education institutions. Higher education institutions may work with the industry to fund Professor of Practice positions to attract industry experts and professionals in this category, stated the guidelines.

