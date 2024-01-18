UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed

Representational Pic

The eagerly awaited UGC NET Result 2024 for the December 2023 session is now anticipated to be released on January 18, 2024. Initially expected on January 17, the release was postponed due to technical reasons, as officially stated.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the Union Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), and although there is no official confirmation regarding the new date, it is widely expected to be January 18.

Declaration of UGC – NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://t.co/RszZxzMMve pic.twitter.com/xf1cfHxoJH — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 18, 2024

How to Check and Download UGC NET Result 2024:

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the NTA UGC NET Result link on the homepage.

Click on the link to access the login page.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Access the result and download the scorecard.

For future reference, take a printout.

Candidates should note that qualifying marks for the UGC NET Exam are set at 40%, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates need to achieve a minimum of 35%. Keep an eye on the official website for updates, and we will also provide a direct link to the result once available. Stay tuned for the latest information on your UGC NET December 2023 results.