 UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed

UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed

UGC NET Result 2024 Release Postponed for over 9 lakhs candidates.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The eagerly awaited UGC NET Result 2024 for the December 2023 session is now anticipated to be released on January 18, 2024. Initially expected on January 17, the release was postponed due to technical reasons, as officially stated.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the Union Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), and although there is no official confirmation regarding the new date, it is widely expected to be January 18.

How to Check and Download UGC NET Result 2024:

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the NTA UGC NET Result link on the homepage.

Click on the link to access the login page.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Access the result and download the scorecard.

For future reference, take a printout.

Read Also
UGC NET December 2023 Results: Check Tomorrow, Step-by-Step Guide Here!
article-image

Candidates should note that qualifying marks for the UGC NET Exam are set at 40%, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates need to achieve a minimum of 35%. Keep an eye on the official website for updates, and we will also provide a direct link to the result once available. Stay tuned for the latest information on your UGC NET December 2023 results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...

Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar

Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar

US Field Hockey Thrives On Free Education And Scholarships Boost

US Field Hockey Thrives On Free Education And Scholarships Boost

Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting Decisions: RAS Exam Date Extended, Review Of Previous Government's Actions

Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting Decisions: RAS Exam Date Extended, Review Of Previous Government's Actions

UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed

UGC NET Result 2024 For December 2023 Session Delayed