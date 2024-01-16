 UGC NET December 2023 Results: Check Tomorrow, Step-by-Step Guide Here!
Anticipation rises as NTA announces UGC NET Dec '23 results release on Jan 17. 9,45,918 candidates participated. Follow our guide on ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the result.

In a much-anticipated move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET December 2023 results on January 17. The examination, conducted in 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide, witnessed the participation of a staggering 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023.

Originally slated for January 10, the release of UGC NET December 2023 results was rescheduled. Candidates had the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key released on January 3, with the objection window closing on January 5.

How to Check UGC NET December 2023 Results:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'UGC NET December Results' link.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Access and check your results.

It is advisable to retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates seeking additional information and updates are encouraged to visit the official NTA website. For assistance, the NTA helpline numbers - 011-40759000/69227700 - are available to address queries.

As the results are poised for release, candidates are urged to stay tuned to the official channels for any last-minute updates. Best of luck to all candidates awaiting their UGC NET December 2023 results!

