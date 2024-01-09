UGC NET December 2023 Archaeology Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the preliminary answer key for the archaeology section of the UGC-NET December 2023. Those aspiring can access the provisional answer key from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key can challenge the same without paying any fee. Candidates have the opportunity to raise objections until 10 am on January 10.

UGC-NET December 2023 exam

The UGC-NET December 2023 exam was administered by the National Testing Agency to 9,45,918 candidates across 292 cities in India from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023. The exam covered 83 subjects.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key

Steps to raise objections for UGC NET 2023 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window on the home page.

Login to the account and click on the question you want to object to.

Raise the objection

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.