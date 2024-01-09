UGC NET December 2023 Results Rescheduled To January 17

CSIR UGC NET Exam December 2023 Registration Closes Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in | Representative Image/Unsplash

Due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the release date for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023) results.

The UGC NET results for the December 2023 session will now be declared on January 17, and candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Originally scheduled for January 10, the UGC NET results were delayed due to the re-examination conducted for candidates affected by the natural calamity in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 9,45,918 candidates who appeared for 83 subjects in 292 cities will have the opportunity to check their results on the rescheduled date.

The UGC NET exam took place from December 6 to 19, and the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for all subject papers (except Archaeology) were released on January 3. Candidates who appeared for the Archaeology subject can raise objections until January 10 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the marking scheme, each correct response is awarded 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.