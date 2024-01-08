CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the objection facility for the CSIR UGC NET examination today, January 8. The provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC Joint NET) was released on January 6, triggering the opportunity for candidates to submit objections. The objection window, open since the release of the provisional key, closes at 11:50 pm today.

Key Dates and Information:

Provisional Answer Key Release: January 6, 2024

Last Date for Objections: January 8, 2024, until 11:50 pm

Objection Fee: ₹200 per question

Website for Submission: csirnet.nta.ac.in

The CSIR-UGC NET December exam, conducted by the NTA, took place on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023. A total of 2,19,146 candidates participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) at 356 examination centers spread across 176 cities nationwide.

After the objection window closure, the NTA will meticulously review the candidates' feedback. Valid objections will lead to modifications in the final answer key, which will, in turn, be utilized for result preparation.

Verification process and result declaration

The NTA clarified, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.”

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NTA.