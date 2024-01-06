NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key for CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Exam | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 examination. Candidates who participated in the exam can access the subject-wise answer key on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2023 exam took place on December 26, 27, and 28 at 356 exam centers across 176 cities. A total of 2,19,146 candidates appeared for the examination. The NTA has uploaded the question paper, response sheet, and answer key on its official website.

For candidates dissatisfied with the answer keys, the opportunity to raise objections begins on January 6 and concludes on January 8.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link titled 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key.'

Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details in the login window.

Access your marked responses by clicking on 'View Question Paper.'

Choose the 'Click to view/challenge answer key' link.

Sequentially listed question IDs will be displayed, and candidates can select one or more option IDs to challenge by ticking the checkbox next to them.

Upload supporting documents to substantiate the claim.

Pay the non-refundable objection fees for each challenged question.

Save and submit the confirmation page for future reference.

The objection window is open until January 8, and a fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question is applicable. This process allows candidates to address any discrepancies and ensures the accuracy of the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key.