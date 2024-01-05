UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today

Answer Key | Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the objection window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 answer key today, January 5. Candidates eager to challenge the UGC NET answer key can utilize the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to submit their objections. The UGC NET answer key for 2023 was released on January 3, 2024.

Here's a concise breakdown of the key details:

Answer Key Objection Window:

Opened on January 3, 2024, at 06:00 pm.

Closes today, January 5, 2024, at 11:50 pm.

Challenge Fee:

Nonrefundable fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

Payment modes include credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

Mode of Submission:

Objections can be raised only through the online mode.

No other means of objection will be entertained.

Result Notification:

Individual candidates will not receive notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The final UGC NET 2023 answer key, determined by a panel of experts post-challenge, will be considered conclusive for result declarations.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Details:

Conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023.

Spanned across 292 exam cities nationwide.

A total of 9,45,918 candidates participated in the exam, covering 83 subjects.

Steps to Challenge UGC NET Answer Key:

Visit the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the "Answer Key Objection" window link.

Enter login credentials (roll number, date of birth).

Select the question and provide objection details.

Attach supporting documents.

Pay the objection fee using available modes.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the specified timeline and guidelines for a smooth objection submission process.