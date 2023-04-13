UGC NET Result 2023 to be out today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to check

UGC NET December 2022 results to be out soon. | Representational Pic

New Delhi: UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the UGC NET December 2022 results will be announced today, April 13.

The wait of over 8 lakh candidates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test result or UGC NET result 2023 will be over today.

Candidates can check UGC NET results for December 2022 exams on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in, once the results are declared.

“NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” tweeted UGC chairman on April 12.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. The final provisional answer key was released last month.

Around 8,34,537 candidates took the exam for 83 subjects in the December 2022 cycle, which was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16.

Steps to download the UGC-NET 2023 Result

Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Result for Dec 2022'

Then, enter the login credentials. (Application number and DOB).

Click on the submit button.

The UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.