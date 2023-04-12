UGC NET results 2023 releasing tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Chairman confirms

UGC NET Results 2023 to be out tomorrow | Representational pic

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release UGC NET Results 2023 by tomorrow, April 13, 2023, confirms the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results for UGC NET December 2022 exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 session exam will be able to check their scores by using their registration number and password or date of birth.

The UGC NET December 2022 exam was held in five phases from February 21 to March 2, 2023. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December session exam.

The date was confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023

The UGC NET was held for 83 subjects at 663 centres. The UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23 and candidates were asked to raise objections against it, if any.

Steps to check UGC NET Results 2023:

Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released last week on the official website. The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.