NTA re-opens CUET UG 2023 application window, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 application window reopens | Representative image

New Delhi: The application window has been opened for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates, who wish to apply for the CUET-UG exam can fill out the form at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 applications can be submitted between April 9 to April 11.

Forms can be submitted till 11 pm on the last date, April 11 and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 Pm.

Read Also Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar tweets, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details."

Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://t.co/6511A38EDk for more details. pic.twitter.com/Z5cCnvRVWd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 8, 2023

Check the notification here CUET UG 2023.

NTA in its notification said that candidates who earlier completed their registration but couldn't submit forms, and fresh candidates are allowed to submit their forms during this window.

Further, new universities/institutions have decided to join CUET and candidates can choose these new institutions/courses during the window. The list is available in the notice.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said.

List of Help centres for CUET (UG) - 2023 is also mentioned in the notification.