UGC NET June Results Awaited: Where & When Will NTA Release It? Check Latest Updates Here!

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET results soon. The results will be made public on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

However, there is no official confirmation on the release date for the results. Candidates who appeared for the exam are on tenterhooks as they await their scorecards.

To check your results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the institution or examination board.

2. Locate the Results Section: Look for a section labeled "Results," "Examinations," or "Student Portal."

3. Select the Relevant Examination: Click on the link for the specific exam or course whose results you want to check.

4. Enter Required Details: Fill in the necessary information, such as your registration number, roll number, or date of birth.

5. Submit the Information: Click the "Submit," "Check Results," or similar button.

6. View Your Results: Your results should be displayed on the screen. Review your scores and any other relevant information.

7. Print or Save: If needed, print the results or save them as a PDF for your records.

Between August 21 and September 5, 2024, a Computer Based Test (CBT) format was used for the UGC NET June re-examination. The objection window closed on September 14, and provisional answer keys were released in stages. Before or together with the results announcement, the final answer keys are anticipated to be released.

About UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards and/or assistant professorship eligibility are contingent on the candidate's overall performance in UGC-NET Papers I and II. Candidates who only meet the requirements for an assistant professorship are not eligible to be considered for a JRF. The policies and procedures of the relevant universities, colleges, or state governments, as it relates to the hiring of assistant professors, apply to candidates who pass the eligibility test for the position.