UGC NET Exam To Be Held on Dec 14 For Cyclone Affected Candidates

University Grants Commission (UGC) |

The UGC NET December 2023 examination for candidates from Chennai and Andhra Pradesh affected by the storm, which had been scheduled for December 6, will now take place on December 14, according to an announcement made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Many candidates from these areas were unable to attend their examination centers on that day owing to the calamity, and they have been given another opportunity to take the test, according to the commission.

The exam for junior research fellowships and assistant professorships is being held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 83 subjects.

The commission stated in a public notification, "Due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, many candidates were unable to reach the exam centers and did not appear in the examination scheduled on 06th December 2023. As a result, the National Testing Agency has decided to give cyclone-affected candidates in Chennai and Nellore another opportunity to appear in the UGC - NET December 2023 Exam, which will be held on 14th December 2023 for those candidates only who were unable to appear in the Exam for all subjects scheduled on 06th December 2023."