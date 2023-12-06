UGC Asks Universities To Appoint Ombudsperson For Student Grievance Redressal

UGC | File Photo

By December 31, 2023, institutions are expected to have appointed Ombudspersons and put other UGC Regulations into effect, per a request from the University Grants Commission (UGC). After December 31, UGC will make public the names of the universities in default—those that neglect to designate an Ombudsperson and adhere to other regulatory requirements, as reported by The Indian Express.

In accordance with the UGC's most recent notification, which was published on December 5, all universities must abide by the regulations by establishing the Students Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) and designating Ombudspersons.

UGC Letter

“However, it is understood that some universities are yet to comply with the regulations. The matter is being viewed seriously,” In his correspondence with the vice-chancellors of Central, State, Private, and Deemed Universities, UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi stated.

“Since enough opportunities have been provided to the Universities, it has been decided to publish the names of defaulting Universities on the website of UGC after December 31, 2023,” the UGC letter read.

The notification further said that a failing institution may send a protest to the Secretary if it wished to object to its name being added to the list of defaulting universities.