UGC NET Exam 2023: NTA releases subject-wise schedule at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; details here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Representational image | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2022 exam dates and subject-wise schedule for 57 subjects in phase 1.

The subjects and the UGC NET 2023 schedule, on February 21, 22, 23, and 24 is available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 intimation of city exam centre will be available on websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in soon.

“For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” said the notification by NTA, while adding that the admit card for December 2022 session will be released in the second week of February.

How to check UGC NET schedule, exam date:

Go to the NTA official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET subject-wise schedule link

UGC-NET exam date and subject-wise schedule PDF will be visible.

To view the subject and exam date, scroll down.

Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

