UGC announces results of Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child at ugc.ac.in

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the provisional list of Ph.D. candidates eligible for the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child (SJSGC).

Candidates can download the award letter from the official website - ugc.ac.in.

Thousands of candidates get selected for fellowship

"UGC received about 1144 applications under this scheme, out of which 1129 applications have been provisionally selected for the award of the fellowship," said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

About 60% of girl candidates selected for the fellowship are pursuing research in Science, Engineering, and Technology, with applications, also coming from states and territories outside of mainland India such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands (01) and far-flung areas of North East Region (89).

What is SJSGC fellowship for single girl child?

The fellowship is exclusively for the single girl child aiming to pursue a Ph.D. programme through regular full-time mode and has taken admission to the course in a recognized higher education institution.

The Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child was launched after the revision of the earlier UGC scheme for the Single Girl Child Fellowship for Research in Social Sciences. The earlier scheme was open for scholars pursuing research in humanities and social sciences only, whereas, with the revised scheme, the scope has been expanded, including sciences, engineering, and technology streams also.

The rate of fellowship under the present scheme has also been increased to Rs. 31,000 per month as Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Rs. 35,000 per month as Senior Research Fellowship (SRF). UGC has removed the cap on the number of slots for fellowship, i.e., there is no limit to the number of eligible applicants that can avail of the benefits under this scheme each year. This feature further enables the scheme to widen its reach and impact and meet its objectives.

