CUET UG 2023: UGC Chairman gives a big update on application process

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has stated that the registration and application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG will be announced in a couple of days.

"The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days," said the post by Jagadesh Kumar.

This time around National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on identifying 1000 centres with 500 centres on standby and to be used if required, Kumar had told the Free Press Journal.

