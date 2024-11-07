UGC NET December 2024: Ayurveda Biology To Be An Additional Subject In NET This Year

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially added "Ayurveda Biology" as a new subject in the upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET), which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This addition, which will take effect from December 2024, follows recommendations made by an expert committee approved during the 581st meeting of the Commission on June 25, 2024. The new subject will be available for examination starting with the December 2024 NET cycle, held twice a year, in June and December.

The introduction of Ayurveda Biology to the UGC-NET syllabus is expected to create new opportunities for graduates from Ayurveda-based programs, allowing them to apply for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and other academic or research opportunities in universities and institutions across India. This move aims to bridge traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern biological sciences and enhance research in this growing field.

A Step Towards Formalising Ayurveda in Academic Research

The inclusion of Ayurveda Biology as an independent subject in the UGC-NET is part of the UGC’s ongoing efforts to formalise Ayurveda as a recognized academic discipline. In response to increasing demand for a more structured research pathway in Ayurveda, the UGC Chairman has indicated that further discussions are underway to solidify this subject within the NET framework, potentially expanding its scope in future cycles.

Syllabus Overview

The Ayurveda Biology syllabus will consist of 10 comprehensive units, focusing on both the traditional foundations of Ayurveda and modern scientific advancements. The subjects covered will include:

1. History and Development of Ayurveda

2. Philosophy and Fundamental Principles of Ayurveda

3. Sharira Rachna and Kriya (Human Anatomy and Physiology)

4. Padartha Vijnana and Dravya Vijnana (Fundamentals of Ayurvedic Drugs and Material Science)

5. Rasa Shastra, Bheshajya Kalpana, and Ayurvedic Pharmacopeia (Pharmacology and Ayurvedic Formulations)

6. Disease Biology, Microbiology, and Immunology

7. Genetics, Ayurgenomics, Cell and Molecular Biology

8. Physiology, Biochemistry, and Nanotechnology

9. Biodiversity and Environmental Health, IPR (Intellectual Property Rights), and Entrepreneurship

10. Research Methodology, Biostatistics, and Ayurveda-informatics

This interdisciplinary syllabus is designed to help students gain a deeper understanding of Ayurveda's biological and scientific foundations, bridging the gap between traditional healing practices and modern biological sciences.

Application process and next steps

Candidates interested in applying for the UGC NET with the new Ayurveda Biology subject will be able to access detailed information through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. While the application window for the December 2024 NET cycle has not yet opened, it is expected to be available soon, and prospective applicants are advised to stay updated through the NTA portal.