 UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

Details concerning the UGC NET test, such as eligibility requirements, crucial dates, the application procedure, admit card, exam pattern, curriculum, subjects, etc., are included in the UGC NET 2024 Dec Notification.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image/Unsplash

The UGC NET 2024 Notification for the December session will soon be released by the NTA. The UGC NET 2024 Dec notice PDF will be available for candidates to download from the official website. Exam dates and the application form will be made available in addition to the UGC NET Dec 2024 notice.

Details concerning the UGC NET test, such as eligibility requirements, crucial dates, the application procedure, admit card, exam pattern, curriculum, subjects, etc., are included in the UGC NET 2024 Dec Notification.

UGC NET exam dates for the December session in past years:

2023: December 6 to December 14

FPJ Shorts
Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details
Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details
Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency
Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains

2022: February 21, 22, 23, and 24

2021: December 1, 3, 4, and 5

2020: November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, and 30

How to check notification when released?

-Visit the official UGC website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

-Visit the public notices section on the homepage.

-Select the December Information Brochure from UGC NET.

Read Also
UGC NET 2024 Result: Did Not Crack The Exam? Here Are 4 Best Alternative Options For Candidates
article-image

-It will show up on the updated screen.

-Examine and save the PDF for future references. 

How to fill application form?

-Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.
-Click the "Application form" link on the home page.
-Select "New Registration."
-Fill out the UGC NET registration form by entering all the information.
-Complete the application and attach the pictures.
-Fill out the application and pay the UGC NET application cost.
-Keep the confirmation page saved.

UGC NET

The UGC NET exam is administered twice a year. Exams for the first and second sessions are administered in June and December, respectively. This test is used to evaluate applications for junior research grants and assistant professor posts in colleges and universities. Candidates should go to the portal to learn more about the exam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme

IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme

MBSE 2025 Exams: Mizoram Board Announces Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

MBSE 2025 Exams: Mizoram Board Announces Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

IIT JAM 2025: Application Correction Window Opens At joaps.iitd.ac.in; Check Details

IIT JAM 2025: Application Correction Window Opens At joaps.iitd.ac.in; Check Details