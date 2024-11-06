UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

UGC NET 2024 | Representative Image/Unsplash

The UGC NET 2024 Notification for the December session will soon be released by the NTA. The UGC NET 2024 Dec notice PDF will be available for candidates to download from the official website. Exam dates and the application form will be made available in addition to the UGC NET Dec 2024 notice.

Details concerning the UGC NET test, such as eligibility requirements, crucial dates, the application procedure, admit card, exam pattern, curriculum, subjects, etc., are included in the UGC NET 2024 Dec Notification.

UGC NET exam dates for the December session in past years:

2023: December 6 to December 14

2022: February 21, 22, 23, and 24

2021: December 1, 3, 4, and 5

2020: November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, and 30

How to check notification when released?

-Visit the official UGC website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

-Visit the public notices section on the homepage.

-Select the December Information Brochure from UGC NET.

-It will show up on the updated screen.

-Examine and save the PDF for future references.

How to fill application form?

-Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

-Click the "Application form" link on the home page.

-Select "New Registration."

-Fill out the UGC NET registration form by entering all the information.

-Complete the application and attach the pictures.

-Fill out the application and pay the UGC NET application cost.

-Keep the confirmation page saved.



UGC NET

The UGC NET exam is administered twice a year. Exams for the first and second sessions are administered in June and December, respectively. This test is used to evaluate applications for junior research grants and assistant professor posts in colleges and universities. Candidates should go to the portal to learn more about the exam.