UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31; Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 till October 31.

Candidates who have not applied yet can fill the UGC NET application form 2023 on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the last date for candidates to apply for the UGC NET examination was October 28, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.



Date to make correction in the application form

November 1, 2023 to November 3, 2023 (up to 11:59 pm)

UGC NET 2023 Application Fee

For General category candidates: Rs 1,150

For candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): Rs 600

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and third gender candidates: Rs 325

UGC NET exam determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to apply for UGC NET December 2023:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link UGC NET December on the portal

Candidates will have to enter the required details

Then upload the required documents and pay the application fees

click on the submit button.

Download the form and save it for future references.

