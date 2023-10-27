 UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31; Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31; Direct Link Here

Candidates who have not applied yet can fill the UGC NET application form 2023 on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 till October 31.

Candidates who have not applied yet can fill the UGC NET application form 2023 on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the last date for candidates to apply for the UGC NET examination was October 28, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

Direct Link to apply for UGC NET December 2023 registration

Read Also
The UGC NET December 2023 Registration Window Will Close On October 28, Check Details
article-image

Date to make correction in the application form

November 1, 2023 to November 3, 2023 (up to 11:59 pm)

UGC NET 2023 Application Fee

For General category candidates: Rs 1,150

For candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): Rs 600

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and third gender candidates: Rs 325

UGC NET exam determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to apply for UGC NET December 2023:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link UGC NET December on the portal

Candidates will have to enter the required details

Then upload the required documents and pay the application fees

click on the submit button.

Download the form and save it for future references.

Read Also
NTA Releases Exam Calendar For 2024-25; JEE, NEET-UG, CUET, UGC-NET Dates Revealed
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics