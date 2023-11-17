UGC NET December 2023: Exam Schedule Released

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule out | Pixabay (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the subject-wise examination schedule for the UGC NET December 2023, offering candidates valuable insights into their upcoming assessments. Aspiring scholars can find the comprehensive schedule on the official NTA website nta.ac.in.

In preparation for the examinations, candidates will receive details about their respective city examination centers ten days prior to the exam date. This information will be available on both the UGC NET and NTA websites.

Key Dates and Subjects:

December 6: English (Shift 1), History (Shift 2)

December 7: Commerce (Shift 1), Computer Science and Application (Shift 2)

December 8: Public Administration, Philosophy (Shift 2)

December 11: Political Science (Shift 1), Hindi (Shift 2)

December 12: Geography, Sociology, Mass Communication

Overall Schedule:

The written examinations for UGC NET December 2023 are slated to take place between December 6 and December 22, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Results and Contact Information:

UGC NET 2023 results are expected to be announced on January 10, 2024. For additional information and queries, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or reach out via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

