UGC NET December 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow at ugcnet.in

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Closes tomorrow | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023) tomorrow, October 31. Interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET exam through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can make payment of the fee up to 11:59 pm tomorrow.

Earlier the last date to register for UGC NET December 2023 exam was October 28th. According to the revised dates, the application form correction window will be open from November 1 to 3 (11:59 pm).

Exam city information slip

NTA is expected to release exam city information slips of UGC NET in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

UGC NET December 2023 exam date

The examination will be held from December 6 to 22. Subject-wise exam dates and shift timings will be announced later.

UGC NET December 2023 application fee

For General Unreserved categories candidates: ₹1,150

For general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories: ₹600

SC, ST, PwD and third gender categories: ₹325

UGC NET December 2023notification | UGC-NET

UGC NET December 2023 cut-off:

Economics

Lectureship cut-off only (General): 72

JRF and lectureship cut-off (General): 62.67

Political Science

68

58.67

Philosophy

74.67

64

Sociology

68.67

60

History

62.67

55.33

Anthropology

70

60

Commerce

62.67

55.33

Public Administration

68

60

Management

61.33

54

Hindi

67.33

59.33

English

63.33

54.67

Mass Communication and Journalism

64.67

57.33

Geography

69.33

60.67

Read Also UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process Extended Till October 31; Direct Link Here

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)