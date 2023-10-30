UGC NET December 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow at ugcnet.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023) tomorrow, October 31. Interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET exam through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can make payment of the fee up to 11:59 pm tomorrow.
Earlier the last date to register for UGC NET December 2023 exam was October 28th. According to the revised dates, the application form correction window will be open from November 1 to 3 (11:59 pm).
Exam city information slip
NTA is expected to release exam city information slips of UGC NET in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.
UGC NET December 2023 exam date
The examination will be held from December 6 to 22. Subject-wise exam dates and shift timings will be announced later.
UGC NET December 2023 application fee
For General Unreserved categories candidates: ₹1,150
For general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories: ₹600
SC, ST, PwD and third gender categories: ₹325
UGC NET December 2023notification | UGC-NET
UGC NET December 2023 cut-off:
Economics
Lectureship cut-off only (General): 72
JRF and lectureship cut-off (General): 62.67
Political Science
68
58.67
Philosophy
74.67
64
Sociology
68.67
60
History
62.67
55.33
Anthropology
70
60
Commerce
62.67
55.33
Public Administration
68
60
Management
61.33
54
Hindi
67.33
59.33
English
63.33
54.67
Mass Communication and Journalism
64.67
57.33
Geography
69.33
60.67
