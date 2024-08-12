UGC NET 2024: Reporting Time, Important Documents, Question Paper Details And More!

UGC NET 2024 |

UGC NET 2024: The UGC-NET June 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) via computer-based testing (CBT) mode between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

The official announcement states that the UGC NET retest will be held at multiple exam centers. The UGC NET exam will be offered in two shifts, with the first one running from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Documents to be brought to the Examination Centre

Candidates must bring the following documents to the test centre

A printed copy of the card was downloaded from NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the centre during the Examination.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired): PAN card, Driving license, passport, and Aadhaar Card (With photograph). The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card.

Reporting Time and other Important Instructions

(i) The candidates must arrive at the testing location two hours prior to the exam starting time in order to finish the registration and frisking procedures in plenty of time. Thirty minutes before the exam, the registration desk will close.

(ii) It is recommended that candidates carefully read the instructions on their admit card and adhere to them when taking the test.

(iii) As soon as the examination hall opens, candidates should take a seat. The candidates risk missing some of the general instructions that will be announced in the examination rooms/halls if they fail to report on time for any reason, such as a traffic jam, a delayed train or bus, etc. Any delay will not be covered by the NTA's liability.

(iv) To be admitted into the exam room or hall, the candidate must present the admit card that they printed or downloaded from the NTA website upon request. The on-duty staff at the testing center is permitted to confirm candidates' identities and may take action to authenticate and validate their identification documents. We kindly ask candidates to offer their complete cooperation. The Center Superintendent will not, in any case, allow a candidate to take the exam if they do not have a valid admit card.

(v) Each candidate will be given a seat that corresponds to their roll number. Candidates should locate their designated seat only and take a seat there. A candidate's candidature will be canceled and no appeal will be accepted if they choose to take a different room, hall, or seat than the one that was assigned.

(vi) The candidate must confirm that the available question paper corresponds to the subject they selected, as stated on their admit card. The concerned invigilator may be notified if the question paper's subject differs from the one the student has chosen.

(vii) Candidates may ask for assistance during the exam from the invigilator or the center superintendent if they need emergency first aid or other information.

(viii) Under no circumstances will the NTA hold a retest for individuals who are unable to appear on the scheduled test date for any reason.

Medium of Question Paper

(i) The medium of the question paper will be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

(ii) Option for the medium of Question Paper should be carefully chosen by the candidate while filling the Application Form online. The option once exercised cannot be changed.

(iii) Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

(iv) In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.