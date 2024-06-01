UGC NET 2024 June Session Exam Schedule Released At nta.ac.in

Pixabay (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session. According to the announcement, the UGC NET June 2024 exam will be held on June 18, 2024. The eligibility test will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The examination will cover 83 subjects in total, with 42 subjects scheduled for the morning shift and 41 subjects for the afternoon shift. The exam will be conducted in the traditional OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.

Important Dates and Details:

Exam Date: June 18, 2024

Morning Shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Number of Subjects: 83 (42 in the morning, 41 in the afternoon)

Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET 2024 June session can now view the complete schedule on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Notification and Admit Card:

The NTA has also informed candidates that the notification regarding the intimation of the city of the exam centre will be displayed on the official website 10 days prior to the exam, on June 8, 2024. The admit cards will be released shortly after the city slips are made available.

Steps to Download UGC NET 2024 June Session City Slip:

Go to the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to the UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip.

Enter your login details and submit.

The city slip will appear on the screen.

Verify all details and download it.

Ensure all the information is correct.

There are several ways that the UGC NET exam helps Indians pursue careers in academia and research. Its main purpose is to make it easier for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to be awarded and to qualify candidates for Assistant Professor appointments at colleges and universities around the nation. Candidates can also pass the exam to be eligible for admission to Ph.D. programs and appointments as assistant professors. The UGC NET exam also grants eligibility for admission to Ph.D. programs for individuals who are research-focused.

Those interested in further details or support may reach out to ugcnet@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000, the NTA helpline.