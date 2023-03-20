 UGC NET 2023 answer key to be released soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The provisional answer key along with question papers and responses will be available on candidate login portal. The final answer key will be available for all.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
UGC NET 2023 answer key to be released soon | Representational pic

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the provisional answer key of UGC- NET 2023.

Those who applied for the exam can check the UGC NET answer key on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Candidates can raise objections via correction window within a specific time frame by paying a fee per question. If objections are found to be correct, necessary changes will be made in the final answer key.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts. The last shift ended on March 15.

Candidates can check UGC NET answer key using

Steps to download the UGC-NET 2023 Answer key

Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key

Then, enter the login credentials. (Application number and DOB).

Click on the submit button.

The UGC NET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

