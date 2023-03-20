SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. The number of vacancies has now been updated from 45,284 to 50187 posts. Candidates can check the notice at the official website .
The recruitment drive is being held for Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.
Selection process
The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
SSC GD Constable vacancy list (Male/Female)
BSF- 21052 Posts
CISF- 6060 Posts
CRPF –11169 Posts
SSB –2274 Posts
ITBP –5642 Posts
AR –3601 Posts
SSF –214 Posts
NCB –175 Post
Grand Total- 50,187
