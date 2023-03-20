 SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here
SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the vacancy number for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. Check details below

FPJ Education Desk
SSC has revised the vacancy number for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. | Image for representation

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. The number of vacancies has now been updated from 45,284 to 50187 posts. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being held for Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Selection process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Here’s SSC GD Constable 2022 updated vacancy list.

SSC GD Constable vacancy list (Male/Female)

BSF- 21052 Posts

CISF- 6060 Posts

CRPF –11169 Posts

SSB –2274 Posts

ITBP –5642 Posts

AR –3601 Posts

SSF –214 Posts

NCB –175 Post

Grand Total- 50,187

