UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Registrations to close today at upsconline.nic.in

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will stop accepting applications for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Recruitment 2023 today, 17 March 2023.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment process can continue to submit their application form on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will be required to pay the application fee of ₹25. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates have been exempted from the fees.

577 vacancies

The application process for UPSC EPFO had begun on February 25, 2023, to fill a total of 577 vacancies. Of these vacancies, 418 are for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts and the other 159 are for posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

Test and Interview dates to be announced soon

Candidates will be chosen through a pen-and-paper selection exam and interviews. UPSC will conduct separate exams for both positions, with dates to be announced later on the commission's website. Details about the syllabus and test scheme can be found in the exam notification on the website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates must verify their eligibility, age limit, and other relevant details through the notification as well.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Eligibility

The education qualification required for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

The education qualification required for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner is Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent.