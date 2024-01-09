UGC Issues Cautionary Notice On CHRED Courses

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a cautionary notice regarding courses provided by the Council of Human Resource Education Development (CHRED), citing violations of the UGC Act, 1956. The UGC has expressed concerns that enrollment in BSc programs offered by these institutions may have detrimental effects on students' career paths and professional growth.

The UGC notice states, "It has come to the notice of University Grants Commission that Council of Human Resource Education Development (CHRED), Tarsali, ONGC Road, GEB. Sub Station, Near Sai Mandir, Tarsali, Vadodara, Gujarat- 390 009, is running various courses in violation of the UGC Act, 1956."

In accordance with Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, the authority to confer degrees is reserved for universities established or incorporated under Central, Provincial, or State Acts, institutions deemed to be universities under Section 3, or those authorized by an Act of Parliament. The UGC emphasizes that the conferring of degrees is exclusively within the purview of institutions duly empowered to do so.

CHRED not listed among the universities

The notice further clarifies that the Council of Human Resource Education Development (CHRED) is not listed among the universities under Section 2(f) or Section 3, nor does it possess the authority to confer degrees in accordance with Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

In light of this information, the UGC strongly advises students, parents, the general public, and other stakeholders against enrolling in institutions that lack recognition from the UGC.