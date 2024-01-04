 Over 3 Crore Students Enroll In Academic Bank Of Credits: UGC
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
UGC | File Photo

Over 3 crore students across the country have successfully enrolled in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), according to the University Grants Commission (UGC). The ABC portal promotes flexibility in curriculum frameworks and facilitates interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary academic mobility among Indian Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) through an effective credit transfer system.

Serving as a digital repository, the ABC maintains a comprehensive record of each student's credits, enabling a seamless transition between universities or colleges by providing easy access to their academic scores.

A senior UGC official told PTI, "So far, three crore students have joined the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform, and the process is ongoing. This is crucial for the successful implementation of the National Credit Framework, offering more choices to students."

National Credit Framework

The UGC consistently urges universities and colleges to ensure that every student possesses an account on the ABC platform, emphasizing the necessity of regular compliance monitoring. Students can upload their credits, transcripts, and certificates to their academic accounts, benefiting from a four-year graduation program that allows multiple entry and exit points during their course of study.

The implementation of the National Credit Framework provisions aims to address difficulties students previously faced when transferring between institutes. With the provision of multiple entry and exits, students can more easily shift to another institute and resume their studies, contributing to a more flexible and accessible higher education system.



