UGC Grants Freedom To Students, 1-Year Masters Programme, Ability To Pick Subjects Of Choice In Charts

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | PTI Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the draft post-graduate curriculum and credit framework on November 3rd. Among its main features are a one-year master's program, the ability for students to switch between disciplines, and the freedom to select alternate learning modes from offline, online, and hybrid options, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“This framework allows students to do their master’s in any stream they choose as a major or minor in their undergraduate programme,” UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar told The New Indian Express. “In addition, they can also pursue a master’s degree in a discipline unconnected with their UG specialisations, provided the student demonstrates competence by qualifying in an entrance test like CUET-PG,” he added.

UGC will be offering a one-year PG course for the first time. After a year, students in the current two-year PG program will have the option to leave; those who choose to do so will receive a PG diploma.

According to Kumar, the draft framework makes it possible for students to enrol for ME and M Tech programs in related fields after completing a four-year UG, three-year UG plus two-year PG, or five-year integrated program in STEM subjects.

“This multidisciplinary education fosters a well-rounded understanding of the world and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he added.

Undergraduate students may choose to double major or choose to focus on any of their two major subjects, according to the draft policy. Additionally, it gives UG qualifying students the option to choose between a major and minor(s) in their master's program.

Read Also UGC Unveils Guidelines For Establishing Foreign Educational Campuses In India

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)