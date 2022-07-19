UGC cautions students not to take admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgance, Wardha |

University Grant commission (UGC) has directed students to not to take admission in the Digital University of Skill Resurgance, Wardha through a circular dated July 19. "It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that "Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University), 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University, Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programme in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

According to the Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956 stipulates that: "(D) The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a Universityestablished or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

Whereas, "Digital University of Skill Resurgence" is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, "No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner. whatsoever," mentions the circular.

UGC, therefore, advises the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders to not to take admission in the above-mentioned university.

