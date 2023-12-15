UGC Advises Educational Institutes to Enforce Anti-Ragging Guidelines

University Grants Commission

The UGC has issued a reminder regarding regulations aimed at preventing ragging in higher education institutions.

“It is once again brought to your kind notice that ragging is a criminal offence and UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging,” UGC stated in a notice.

The UGC has instructed all schools and colleges to ensure that measures are effectively put in place to prevent ragging, including monitoring. It has also cautioned that institutions that do not take the necessary steps to prevent ragging, fail to comply with regulations, or neglect to take action against those responsible for ragging will be subject to punitive measures from the UGC.

UGC Updates: All institutions are requested to set up anti-ragging mechanisms on their campuses.



UGC raising awareness through various means

The UGC has advised educational institutions to improve their efforts in preventing ragging by raising awareness through various means, creating Anti-Ragging committees and squads, setting up specialized anti-ragging units, placing CCTV cameras at important areas, organizing workshops and seminars on anti-ragging, updating websites with detailed information about nodal officers, and introducing alarm systems, among other measures.

Regularly engage and counsel students, identify potential issues, and include anti-ragging warnings in the institution's electronic prospectus and information materials. Conduct unannounced inspections of hostels, student accommodations, canteens, recreational areas, restrooms, and bus stops to ensure compliance.

It is also mandated to exhibit anti-ragging signs at key locations such as the admission center, departments, library, canteen, hostel, and common areas. These signs can be found on the UGC website at ugc.ac.in and should measure 8×6 feet in size.