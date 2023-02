Udupi: Manipal Academy suspends 42 students for drug abuse

Drug Abuse | Representative Image

Mangaluru: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has suspended 42 students in a month who were found to be involved in drug abuse cases as per its zero-tolerance policy towards drug consumption.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday that such steps will send a strong message to society and create awareness against drug consumption.

He said a few students have fallen prey to the drug menace in Udupi. The MAHE authorities conducted an internal investigation as part of their zero-tolerance policy against substance abuse.

All the students who were found involved in the drug abuse cases have been suspended from MAHE till the completion of the internal investigation. They have also been referred to MAHE student counselors to transform them to lead a normal life like others, the SP said.

MAHE has taken action based on the report from its internal disciplinary committee. The Udupi district police are continuing vigil against drug consumption and peddling, Machhindra said.

He said the MAHE management has extended cooperation for the ongoing investigation into the cases registered against students and promised to help the police in creating awareness against substance abuse.

