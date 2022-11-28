Manipal University suspends professor for calling Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom

Manipal University

Karnataka: Manipal University has suspended the professor who called a Muslim student a ‘terrorist’ as a video of the same has also gone viral on social media sites.

The academy initiated a probe into a video showing a Muslim student lashing out at his professor for allegedly calling him a ‘terrorist’’ at the institute’s engineering constituent Manipal Institute of Technology.

“The incident came to the notice of Manipal last night and we are investigating the matter,” stated S P Kar, Director, Directorate of PR, Media and Head of Social Media Cell, at Manipal Academy.

The professor in question has been debarred from taking any classes until the enquiry concludes, Kar said.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on such incidents and treat everyone equally irrespective of caste or religion,” said Kar, who added that understanding the ‘context of the incident’ is important.

The video, which has been shared by many on Twitter, shows a student questioning the professor over his remarks as the latter defends it by saying that the student is like his son.

“Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?,” argues the student as the professor is heard to be apologising in the video.

Kar further claimed that the student and parents have been consulted with and the situation is under control.