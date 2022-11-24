e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

The two-minute twenty-second video shows a group of men wearing handkerchiefs as masks as they thrash the three students.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the video shows students being assaulted by right-wing men in Surat college. | Twitter
Follow us on

Surat: A group of right-wing men physically assaulted three Muslim students in Surat, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Bhagwan Mahaveer College in Surat and video footage of the same has also gone viral on social media sites.

The two-minute twenty-second video shows a group of men wearing handkerchiefs as masks as they thrash the three students.

The attackers have been identified as the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal and the victims are Muslim students.

The men thrashed the Muslim trio over allegations of 'love jihad'. However, the college management has denied the charges.

One report suggest that Bhagwan Mahavir University registrar Vijay Matawala told local media that he too is in possession of the said video clip which would be handed over to the disciplinary committee.

RECENT STORIES

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

CBSE board brings back 'one exam policy'; students, confused, accept the challenge

CBSE board brings back 'one exam policy'; students, confused, accept the challenge