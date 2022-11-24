ON CAMERA: Muslim college students thrashed in Surat over 'love jihad' allegations

A screengrab of the video shows students being assaulted by right-wing men in Surat college. | Twitter

Surat: A group of right-wing men physically assaulted three Muslim students in Surat, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Bhagwan Mahaveer College in Surat and video footage of the same has also gone viral on social media sites.

The two-minute twenty-second video shows a group of men wearing handkerchiefs as masks as they thrash the three students.

The attackers have been identified as the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal and the victims are Muslim students.

The men thrashed the Muslim trio over allegations of 'love jihad'. However, the college management has denied the charges.

One report suggest that Bhagwan Mahavir University registrar Vijay Matawala told local media that he too is in possession of the said video clip which would be handed over to the disciplinary committee.