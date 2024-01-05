UCEED, CEED 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Now For Jan 21 Exam | Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has officially released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2024) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024). Aspiring candidates gearing up for the exams scheduled for January 21 can now download their admit cards from the respective official websites.

Important Dates:

UCEED, CEED 2024 Exam Date: January 21

UCEED 2024 Final Answer Key Release: January 31

How to Download UCEED, CEED 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official websites: www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Enter login details, including email ID and password.

Locate and click on the "Download/View UCEED Admit Card 2024" link.

Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Details on UCEED, CEED 2024 Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to carefully check the following information on their admit cards and report any discrepancies to the officials for rectification:

Candidate’s name

Candidate's date of birth

UCEED 2024 application ID

Candidate’s roll number

Candidate’s photograph

Signature of the candidate

UCEED 2024 exam date

Exam timing

UCEED allotted exam centre for 2024

Exam day guidelines

Exam Day Guidelines:

Candidates must carry the UCEED, CEED admit card 2024 to the exam centre for verification purposes. It is recommended to retain the admit card until the conclusion of the admission process.

The UCEED exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and the final answer key will be made available on January 31.