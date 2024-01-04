IIT Bombay to Release CEED and UCEED 2024 Admit Cards Tomorrow | Representational pic

Tomorrow, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will release the admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites—ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED 2024 exams are scheduled for January 21, 2024, from 9 am to 12 pm.

To download the UCEED or CEED admit card, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official websites—uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the UCEED or CEED admit card link.

Log in with the user ID and password to view the admit card.

Verify the details on the admit card.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

After the exams, the draft answer key for Part-A and the release of candidates' responses for Part-A are scheduled for January 23, 2024. Candidates can upload comments on the draft answer key until 5 pm on January 25.

The final answer key for Part-A will be released on January 31, 2024, at 5 pm, and the announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A is set for February 8. UCEED results will be declared on March 8, with score cards available for download from March 11, 2024. For CEED 2024, results will be announced on March 6, followed by the release of score cards on March 11.