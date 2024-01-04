The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is on the brink of issuing the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Those who have registered for the CTET exam, slated for January 2024, can soon obtain their admit cards from the official website at ctet.nic.in.
CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:53 AM IST