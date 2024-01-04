 CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

Get ready for CTET 2024! CBSE is about to release admit cards for the upcoming exam in January. Stay tuned to ctet.nic.in for updates and to download your admit card.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"We have Done As Promised": Rajasthan CM On Forming SIT In Paper Leak Cases

JKSSB Announces Exam Schedule For Deputy Inspector, Sub Inspector, Inspector, And Patwari Positions

JKSSB Announces Exam Schedule For Deputy Inspector, Sub Inspector, Inspector, And Patwari Positions

NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities

NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities

CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

CBSE Set To Release Admit Cards For CTET 2024 Exam

NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024

NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024