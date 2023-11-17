Two New DTU Buildings Inaugurated By Education Minister Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

Education Minister Atishi attended the Delhi Technological University's (DTU) tenth convocation on Thursday in addition to officially opening two recently built academic buildings at the university. According to the officials, the convocation ceremony was also presided over by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The Delhi government, according to officials, has built two brand-new, eight-story academic buildings with labs, lecture halls, faculty rooms, and conference rooms inside. Built on a 164-acre campus near Rohini's Bawana Road, DTU presently offers 15 undergraduate, 30 graduate, and PhD programs.

Atishi's Statements At The Opening

“We have consistently worked on developing an excellent infrastructure for our universities. As a result, in the last eight years, the number of seats at DTU has increased from 6,000 to over 15,000. The newly constructed academic blocks at DTU will serve as an example, where our students will have all the necessary amenities to help shape their careers in future,” said Atishi, who is also the training and technical education minister of Delhi.

36 state-of-the-art labs, 67 classrooms, faculty rooms, and conference rooms are all part of DTU's new academic buildings. More than 5,200 students can be accommodated in these facilities. The academic buildings also have a modular rainwater harvesting system, rooftop solar panels, and a connecting sky ramp, according to officials, making them environmentally friendly.

Atishi also gave her congratulations to the graduating class at the university's tenth convocation on Thursday. “Students graduating today must remember three things during this transitional phase of their life. They must make their decisions independently, be responsible towards parents who dedicated their lives in making them successful, and the country that facilitated their high-quality education,” said Atishi.

She went on to say that the students ought to remain in India and contribute to its development.

