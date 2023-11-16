DU's Gargi College Hosts 'Shaadi' Themed Event; Video Goes Viral

Shaadi ka maahol event at Gargi College, DU | Instagram - delhiuniversity.life

In a delightful fusion of tradition and celebration, Gargi College at Delhi University transformed its campus into a vibrant wedding spectacle. The college hosted an extravagant event, named "Shaadi Ka Maahol," that saw a remarkable turnout of enthusiastic students eager to participate in the unique celebration.

The event, organized by the creative minds of Gargi College, unfolded as a grand pretend wedding, complete with a ceremonial Barat, Varmala exchange, and other traditional wedding rituals. Despite being a staged affair, the atmosphere resonated with the joy and exuberance typically associated with wedding celebrations.

The initiative, driven by the students, aimed to embrace the essence of marriage and love in a light-hearted and festive manner. According to reports circulating on the 'du.today' Instagram page, the event sought to create a space where students could revel in the joy of a wedding without the actual commitments.

The excitement and creativity of Gargi College students were showcased in a reel posted on the 'du.today' Instagram page. The caption accompanying the video stated, "This is an event-based Shaadi celebration which (was) held in University of Delhi's Gargi College."

A highlight of the event was the vibrant barat, where students donned traditional wedding attire and danced to lively beats, capturing the spirit of a real wedding procession. The exchange of Varmala, a symbolic moment in any wedding, added a touch of romance to the festivities.

Gargi College students decked out in traditional outfits danced to Bollywood tunes like 'Sweetheart' from Kedarnath, creating a full-on shaadi vibe. Social media buzzed with comments like "Full Shaadi Vibes" and "Lovely Mahol" capturing the festive spirit of the event.

