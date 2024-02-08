 Two Mumbai Students Bag 'Top in the World' For Mathematics Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTwo Mumbai Students Bag 'Top in the World' For Mathematics Award

Two Mumbai Students Bag 'Top in the World' For Mathematics Award

Cambridge Assessment International Education recognizes the achievements of exceptional Cambridge Learners worldwide through the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Two Mumbai Students Bag 'Top in the World' For Mathematics Award | Representative image

Two students from Mumbai’s Kanakia International School were awarded the "Top In The World" title for Mathematics at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. Aadhya Shetty and Pratham Mehta received the "Highest Mark In The World" for the Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (without coursework) category.

Cambridge Assessment International Education recognizes the achievements of exceptional Cambridge Learners worldwide through the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. The title 'Top in the World' is given to students who have attained the highest global standard in a specific subject. Aadhya Shetty and Pratham Mehta have been acknowledged for achieving a perfect PUM score of 100 in mathematics in the June 2023 Cambridge Examination.

Read Also
Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal
article-image

Ms. Shuchi Shukla, the principal of Kanakia International School, Chembur, emphasising the school's dedication to holistic education said,”Aadhya and Pratham have etched their names in the institution's history with this remarkable feat. Additionally, I would like to thank Ms. Priya Pathak and Mr. Prashant Kamble, our math teachers, for their contribution in guiding our students towards this exemplary achievement.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandigarh Education Department Releases Admit Cards For PGT And School Lecturer Recruitment Exams...

Chandigarh Education Department Releases Admit Cards For PGT And School Lecturer Recruitment Exams...

ETS Launches AI-Powered TOEFL TestReady Platform For Enhanced Test Preparation

ETS Launches AI-Powered TOEFL TestReady Platform For Enhanced Test Preparation

APDSC 2024: 6100 Vacancies Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test; Apply At...

APDSC 2024: 6100 Vacancies Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test; Apply At...

Start Classes For Pre-Primary To Std IV From 9 am, Maharashtra Govt Tells Schools

Start Classes For Pre-Primary To Std IV From 9 am, Maharashtra Govt Tells Schools

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2023 Results Out At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Mains Exam Next

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2023 Results Out At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Mains Exam Next