Two Mumbai Students Bag 'Top in the World' For Mathematics Award

Two students from Mumbai’s Kanakia International School were awarded the "Top In The World" title for Mathematics at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. Aadhya Shetty and Pratham Mehta received the "Highest Mark In The World" for the Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (without coursework) category.

Cambridge Assessment International Education recognizes the achievements of exceptional Cambridge Learners worldwide through the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. The title 'Top in the World' is given to students who have attained the highest global standard in a specific subject. Aadhya Shetty and Pratham Mehta have been acknowledged for achieving a perfect PUM score of 100 in mathematics in the June 2023 Cambridge Examination.

Ms. Shuchi Shukla, the principal of Kanakia International School, Chembur, emphasising the school's dedication to holistic education said,”Aadhya and Pratham have etched their names in the institution's history with this remarkable feat. Additionally, I would like to thank Ms. Priya Pathak and Mr. Prashant Kamble, our math teachers, for their contribution in guiding our students towards this exemplary achievement.”