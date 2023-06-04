 Two girls die by suicide after Class 10 result in Nagpur city
Two girls die by suicide after Class 10 result in Nagpur city

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide she failed to clear the Maha SSC exam Class 10 while another girl also died by suicide as she was unhappy with the low score, police said on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Two girls die by suicide after Class 10 result in Nagpur city | Representative Image

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Nagpur city after she failed to clear the Maharashtra state board examination for Class 10 while another girl also died by suicide as she was unhappy with the low score, police said on Saturday.  

The 17-year-old girl was a resident of Sonba Nagar in Wadi area, while the 16-year-old girl was a resident of Sakkardara. "The 17-year-old girl was living with her mother and younger brother as her father lived separately. Her mother works as a labourer. The girl took the extreme step when she was alone. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a saree and ended her life on Friday evening," a police official said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl from Sakkardara hanged herself from a fan using a scarf nearly 30 minutes after the class 10 result was declared on Friday noon. "She was dejected as she could score 71 per cent despite studying hard," a police official said quoting her family members.

