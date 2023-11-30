Two Bags of Suspicious Documents Found In Bengal School Job Case

Representational photo | File

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS): The CBI sleuths conducting searches at the residence of Trinamool Congress legislator from Domkal Assembly constituency, in connection with the cash-for-job case, since Thursday morning, have recovered two bags full of suspicious documents.

According to sources the bags were recovered from a garage of the legislator’s residence in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. A CBI team is currently examining the documents.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also started conducting parallel raids at various places linked to Trinamool Congress.

The central agency’s sleuths are currently questioning Sajal Sarkar, the Trinamool Congress Block President in Cooch Behar district, who also runs a private Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) college jointly with some of his relations.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has begun between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP over the renewed central agency activities in the state from Thursday.

According to the Trinamool Congress’ state spokesman Kunal Ghosh, the renewed CBI activities are meant to divert attention from the failure of the BJP’s mega rally in central Kolkata on Wednesday.

“Despite the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence the rally was virtually a flop show. So the central agency has been unleashed to divert attention from that flop show,” Ghosh said.

Reacting to that, BJP’s spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya said that the BJP never uses central agencies for its own politics like Trinamool Congress which uses the state police to harass the Opposition.

“The CBI’s activities have nothing to do with the BJP's rally on Wednesday. It is a reflection of the Union Government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards corruption,” he said.