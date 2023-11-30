 Odisha Government To Provide Free Coaching Of NEET And JEE To Students Through Smart Classrooms
Odisha Government To Provide Free Coaching Of NEET And JEE To Students Through Smart Classrooms

Higher Secondary Education Director Raghuram R Iyer wrote a letter to principals of all government and non-government aided plus-II colleges in this regard on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Students to get free NEET, JEE coaching | Representative image

The Odisha government has decided to provide free online NEET and JEE coaching to class 11 and 12 students of various higher secondary schools in the state.

"It has been decided to provide supplementary online coaching to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)/Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools for enhancement of their competitive ability," Iyer said..

The coaching will be provided in the virtual mode. Hence, the principals of higher secondary schools that don't have smart classrooms with interactive panels or smart TVs were asked to install the system.

Coaching through smart classrooms

The director said that many of the higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms under a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department.

"It is requested to make necessary arrangements to install an interactive panel or Smart TV in your HSS at the earliest," he told the principals in the letter.

In case any higher secondary school has not received funds in this regard, the institution is allowed to utilise available funds from the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) account or HSS development fund as per the existing finance department guidelines, the letter read.

(With inputs from PTI)

article-image

