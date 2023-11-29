 Odisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University

Odisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University

Odisha allocates 40 acres, signs Rs 300 crore MoU for NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar, marking a pivotal step in elevating higher education.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Government of Odisha and Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust (SVKM) | X/@DHE_Odisha

In a landmark move towards bolstering higher education in Odisha, the state government, in collaboration with the SVKM trust, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 300 crore for the establishment of NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar. The ceremony to mark this significant development unfolded at the Lok Seva Bhawan, with the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, the Minister of Higher Education, and other dignitaries.

More about the land allotment

Under the terms of this transformative agreement, the Odisha government has earmarked 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar, paving the way for the university's construction. Noteworthy provisions accompany this allocation, including a 30-year period of free registration, extendable for an additional 30 years. The allocated land is also exempt from annual maintenance charges of IDCO, as detailed in an official release.

What are the impact of the collaboration?

Highlighting the profound impact of the collaboration, the Minister of Higher Education underscored its significance within the Higher Education Department. The partnership with SVKM reflects a steadfast commitment to advancing education, fostering growth, and cultivating a brighter future for the state.

The Minister emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, characterizing it as a pioneering effort to broaden educational opportunities within Odisha. Envisioned as a premier educational campus near the revered temple city, the initiative aligns closely with the state's commitment to elevating the quality of higher education. This strategic alliance signals a promising stride towards educational development and sets the stage for a transformative journey in the realm of academia within the state.

Inputs from ANI

Read Also
Pradhan Urges Odisha Government To Sign MoU For Setting Up PM SHRI Schools
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Govt School Will Function With Single Or No Teacher By March, Says Punjab Education Minister

No Govt School Will Function With Single Or No Teacher By March, Says Punjab Education Minister

Odisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University

Odisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University

Punjab: All Schools In State To Have More Than One Teacher By March

Punjab: All Schools In State To Have More Than One Teacher By March

AIIMS Seats Not For Sale, Says HC

AIIMS Seats Not For Sale, Says HC

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow