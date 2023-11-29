Odisha Government And SVKM Trust Join Forces For NMIMS University

Government of Odisha and Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust (SVKM) | X/@DHE_Odisha

In a landmark move towards bolstering higher education in Odisha, the state government, in collaboration with the SVKM trust, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 300 crore for the establishment of NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar. The ceremony to mark this significant development unfolded at the Lok Seva Bhawan, with the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, the Minister of Higher Education, and other dignitaries.

More about the land allotment

Under the terms of this transformative agreement, the Odisha government has earmarked 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar, paving the way for the university's construction. Noteworthy provisions accompany this allocation, including a 30-year period of free registration, extendable for an additional 30 years. The allocated land is also exempt from annual maintenance charges of IDCO, as detailed in an official release.

Yesterday, the Government of Odisha and Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust (SVKM) joined hands as they signed an MoU to establish the NMIMS University Campus in the idyllic village of Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar. #CMO_Odisha @AtanuMLA @aravind_od_ias pic.twitter.com/V1FxeOuXiU — Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) November 29, 2023

What are the impact of the collaboration?



Highlighting the profound impact of the collaboration, the Minister of Higher Education underscored its significance within the Higher Education Department. The partnership with SVKM reflects a steadfast commitment to advancing education, fostering growth, and cultivating a brighter future for the state.



The Minister emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, characterizing it as a pioneering effort to broaden educational opportunities within Odisha. Envisioned as a premier educational campus near the revered temple city, the initiative aligns closely with the state's commitment to elevating the quality of higher education. This strategic alliance signals a promising stride towards educational development and sets the stage for a transformative journey in the realm of academia within the state.

Inputs from ANI