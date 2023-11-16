Pradhan Urges Odisha Government To Sign MoU For Setting Up PM SHRI Schools

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

After getting no response from the Odisha government on the Centre's PM SHRI scheme, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on November 15 urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ask the officers concerned to sign an MoU with the Centre for establishment of such schools in the state. Under the PM SHRI scheme, the Centre provides assistance for establishment of modern schools in different states.

Pradhan's Letter To CM

Pradhan in a letter to the chief minister said the PM SHRI scheme was launched on September 7, 2022, with an aim to establish more than 14,500 schools across the country. These schools will display all the components of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful environment. However, Pradhan said: "Till now, most of the schools and Union Territories (UT) have signed MoU and the first phase of selection of schools has been completed. The first instalment has also been released to implement the scheme for PM SHRI schools. The second cycle of selection of schools is in process".

However, Odisha is yet to sign the Memorandum of Understanding though many letters have been written by him to the state, Pradhan said attaching his letters in this regard on March 13, 2023 and October 9, 2023. "Therefore, I would request you again to issue necessary directions to the concerned officers to sign MoU for PM SHRI scheme with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE)," Pradhan said in his letter to the CM.

Benefits Of The Scheme

Pradhan said these schools will not only focus on cognitive development but will also create holistic individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills. He informed that PM SHRI schools will provide better and excellent science labs, libraries, ICT (information and communication technology) facilities and vocational labs. This apart PM SHRI schools will be developed as Green Schools which include solar panels, LED lights and water harvesting and water conservation facilities.

